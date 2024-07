Pillar said Saturday that he's "98 percent sure" he'll retire from professional baseball after this season, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports.

Pillar made the revelation after reaching 10 years of service time, which means he will be eligible for a fully-vested pension. The 35-year-old struggled with the White Sox out of the gate this season but has slashed .305/.360/.516 in 42 games since joining the Angels in April.