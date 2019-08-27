Middleton (elbow) was reinstated from the 60-day injured list Tuesday.

Middleton underwent Tommy John surgery in May of 2018, but after completing his rehab assignment, he's been given the green light to return to the big leagues. He'll step into a bullpen role, where he found success a season ago, though a return to the closer role this season seems like a stretch with Hansel Robles performing capably. Through 17.2 frames in 2018, Middleton posted a 2.04 ERA and 1.30 WHIP with a 16:9 K:BB.

