Middleton pitched two-thirds of an inning against Texas on Wednesday, giving up one hit.

Middleton came on in the sixth inning with two runners aboard and only one out. He gave up a run-scoring single to his first batter but retired the next two hitters on flyballs to get out of the inning. Most importantly, Middleton looked comfortable in his first major-league appearance in over 15 months, throwing eight of 14 pitches for strikes and hitting 95 mph on the radar gun. The 25-year-old underwent Tommy John surgery last May.