Angels' Keynan Middleton: Another rehab appearance on tap
Middleton (elbow) is scheduled for another minor-league rehab appearance Wednesday, Maria Torres of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Middleton hasn't pitched in the majors since undergoing Tommy John surgery in May of last year, but he's inching closer to a return. He's made four rehab appearances over the past two weeks, posting a 6:2 K:BB across 3.2 hitless innings, and could be cleared to rejoin the Angels after one or two more successful outings.
