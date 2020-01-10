Angels' Keynan Middleton: Avoids arbitration
Middleton and the Angels avoided arbitration Friday by agreeing to a one-year, $800,000 deal, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.
Middleton returned from Tommy John surgery in late August and threw 7.2 innings down the stretch. He allowed just one run but walked more batters (seven) than he struck out (six). With a career 3.23 ERA in 83.2 major-league innings, Middleton should be able to fill a fairly high-leverage role this season as long as his injuries are fully behind him.
