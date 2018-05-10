Middleton (elbow) was activated from the disabled list Thursday, Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Fortunately for the Angels, the closer wound up missing the minimum 10 days due to elbow inflammation. Middleton will presumably resume his normal role as the team's closer, looking to build off the 2.40 ERA and six saves he has in 15 innings thus far.

