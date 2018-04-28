Middleton gave up a run on a hit and two walks with a strikeout over an inning in Friday's extra-inning loss to the Yankees.

Middleton walked Gary Sanchez to begin the ninth inning, which ended up being the game-tying run after a double and sac fly brought the Yankee's catcher across home. This was the 24-year-old's first blown save in seven chances this season, so it's unlikely to affect his status as the Halos' closer. Middleton owns a 2.40 ERA with 15 strikeouts over 15 innings and remains a strong source of saves for an Angels club that has gotten off to a strong start.