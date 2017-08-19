Middleton gave up two runs on two hits while blowing his first save in Friday's 9-7 loss to the Orioles.

Middleton needed to record the final two outs in order to preserve a win for the Halos after Yusmiero Petit couldn't get the job done, but he promptly gave up a single and a walk-off grand slam to Manny Machado. The 23-year-old had established himself as the clear No. 2 closer behind Cam Bedrosian after picking up two saves -- albeit in shaky fashion -- in August, but Friday's implosion hurts his stock to close out games going forward.