Angels' Keynan Middleton: Competing for setup role this spring
Middleton pitched a scoreless inning of relief while allowing a hit and striking out one in Thursday's win over the Giants.
Middleton had a tumultuous rookie campaign in 2017, but he still managed to finish with a 3.86 ERA over 58.1 innings. The flamethrowing righty's three saves and 10 holds display the confidence manager Mike Scioscia has in his young reliever. Barring injury, Middleton should have a firm grasp on a late-inning reliever role, with the potential to take over as closer at some point this season if he can take the next step in his development.
