Middleton (elbow) could return to the majors during the Angels' upcoming homestand, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Middleton made another rehab appearance with Triple-A Salt Lake on Sunday, tossing two-thirds of an inning and walking one batter while striking out one. He has now made five appearances at the Triple-A level as he works his way back from Tommy John surgery, hurling 4.1 innings and giving up one run while striking out five. Manager Brad Ausmus has previously indicated that Middleton is close to a return to the big club, so it stands to reason that his activation will come during the team's next homestand, which begins Tuesday against Texas.