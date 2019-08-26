Angels' Keynan Middleton: Could be activated this week
Middleton (elbow) could return to the majors during the Angels' upcoming homestand, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.
Middleton made another rehab appearance with Triple-A Salt Lake on Sunday, tossing two-thirds of an inning and walking one batter while striking out one. He has now made five appearances at the Triple-A level as he works his way back from Tommy John surgery, hurling 4.1 innings and giving up one run while striking out five. Manager Brad Ausmus has previously indicated that Middleton is close to a return to the big club, so it stands to reason that his activation will come during the team's next homestand, which begins Tuesday against Texas.
More News
-
Angels' Keynan Middleton: Another rehab appearance on tap•
-
Angels' Keynan Middleton: Nearing return•
-
Angels' Keynan Middleton: Fires another perfect rehab inning•
-
Angels' Keynan Middleton: Moving rehab to Triple-A•
-
Angels' Keynan Middleton: Hurls perfect rehab inning•
-
Angels' Keynan Middleton: Set for rehab appearance Tuesday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Jose Ramirez replacements
If you find yourself with an opening at third base all of a sudden, Scott White has you covered...
-
Week 23 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Streaming two-start pitchers is becoming a risky proposition here in late August. Scott White...
-
Week 23 Preview: Sleeper hitters
Some less-heralded call-ups could have an impact in the short-term. Scott White looks at the...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, top picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Prospects: Stashes about to pay off
Don't lose faith in your long-term stashes, says Scott White, as the minor-league regular season...
-
Waivers: Sheffield, Solak, Heaney
A couple of prospect call-ups might be of interest to Fantasy players, according to Scott White....