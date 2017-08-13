Middleton converted his second save of the season in Sunday's 4-2 win over Seattle.

Middleton was far from perfect in a rare save opportunity, allowing a pair of singles, a double, a run and two hard line-outs to the outfield in the ninth inning, but he was ultimately able to seal the deal in a road sweep over the Mariners. The closing situation in Anaheim is by no means set in stone, but Middleton is still behind Cam Bedrosian and Bud Norris -- and Sunday's three-hit performance isn't likely to bring him any closer to the job.