Middleton left Sunday's game against the Twins in the top of the eighth inning with an apparent injury, Mike Berardino of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports. He came into a tie game and recorded two outs with no baserunners and no strikeouts before exiting.

This was just his second appearance since coming off the disabled list from an elbow issue, so it's possible he reaggravated the elbow. His status will be updated when the team addresses the specific nature of the injury. Jim Johnson came in to replace him, successfully preserving the 1-1 tie. Cam Bedrosian had already been used, so Johnson will presumably go back out for the ninth inning.