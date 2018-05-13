Angels' Keynan Middleton: Exits with elbow discomfort, MRI on tap
Middleton exited Sunday's game against the Twins with right elbow discomfort and will get an MRI on Monday, Maria Guardado of MLB.com reports.
He recently missed two weeks with an elbow issue, and it would not be surprising if he were headed back to the disabled list. Jim Johnson came in to relieve Middleton in a tie game, recording the final out of the eighth inning and the first two outs of the ninth inning before Blake Parker came in to record the final out of the ninth inning, ending up with the win. Johnson and Parker figure to handle the high-leverage work while Middleton is sidelined, and it's possible the Angels use a committee approach to the ninth inning.
