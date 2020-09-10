Middleton is working at the Angels' alternate training site in an effort to develop more consistent control, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

Middleton was optioned to the team's alternate site in Long Beach last week after posting a 5.25 ERA, 1.50 WHIP and 11:6 K:BB in his first 12 innings. The organization remains confident in his ability while acknowledging that the right-hander has had his struggles this season. "We've seen it in the past. We've seen it at times this year. We saw it in spring training. He looked electric. We really just want him to hone in on the zone so those outings where he gets a little out of control and out of whack with his release point don't happen as often," pitching coach Mickey Callaway explained.