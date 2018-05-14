An MRI on Middleton's elbow revealed damage to his right ulnar collateral ligament, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic Los Angeles reports. He will be placed on the 10-day disabled list.

This is a bit ominous, as a damaged UCL can often lead to Tommy John surgery. That said, there are also non-surgical ways to treat a damaged UCL, depending on the severity of the issue, so Middleton is set to receive a second opinion before determining his next step. He'll head to the disabled list in the meantime, with a timetable for his recovery likely to emerge in the coming days following his second opinion. Felix Pena was recalled from the minors to take his place on the roster, while Jim Johnson and Blake Parker figure to get the first crack at the ninth inning.