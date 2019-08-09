Angels' Keynan Middleton: Heading out on rehab stint
Middleton (elbow) will begin a rehab assignment with High-A Inland Empire on Saturday, Maria Torres of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Middleton was pulled off his first rehab stint in mid-July after being diagnosed with mild ulnar neuritis, so he'll hope for a better end result this time around. He hasn't pitched in the major leagues since undergoing Tommy John surgery in May of 2018, so he'll need at least a few minor-league appearances before being activated from the injured list.
More News
-
Angels' Keynan Middleton: Resumes throwing program•
-
Angels' Keynan Middleton: Returned from rehab stint•
-
Angels' Keynan Middleton: Advances rehab to Triple-A•
-
Angels' Keynan Middleton: Moving rehab to High-A•
-
Angels' Keynan Middleton: Begins rehab assignment•
-
Angels' Keynan Middleton: Nearing rehab assignment•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 21 Preview: Top 10 sleeper hitters
An eight-game week for the injury-plagued Yankees makes for a lineup full of sleepers, none...
-
Week 21 Preview: Two-start pitchers
A full week of Coors Field action eliminates a couple two-start sleeper possibilities, but...
-
Week 21 Fantasy baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Urshela, Tauchman unstoppable
Gio Urshela and Mike Tauchman have come out of nowhere to pay big dividends in Fantasy. Scott...
-
Prospects: Lux's path, Allard's chances
While Gavin Lux continues to make a mockery of Triple-A, the Dodgers suddenly find themselves...
-
Waivers: Foltynewicz, Lamet make case
Two pitchers of past interest to Fantasy players are making a case to be added again while...