Middleton (elbow) will begin a rehab assignment with High-A Inland Empire on Saturday, Maria Torres of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Middleton was pulled off his first rehab stint in mid-July after being diagnosed with mild ulnar neuritis, so he'll hope for a better end result this time around. He hasn't pitched in the major leagues since undergoing Tommy John surgery in May of 2018, so he'll need at least a few minor-league appearances before being activated from the injured list.

