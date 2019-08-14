Middleton pitched one perfect inning in a rehab appearance with High-A Inland Empire on Tuesday, tossing 13 pitches and picking up two strikeouts.

Middleton gave up a pair of walks in his previous outing but had no control issues Tuesday, firing nine of 13 pitches for strikes. He touched 96 mph on his fastball as he attempts to make his way back to the big leagues after undergoing Tommy John surgery last May.