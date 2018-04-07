Angels' Keynan Middleton: In mix for saves?
Middleton pitched a scoreless inning while giving up one hit in Friday's 13-9 victory over the Athletics.
While the Angels' eighth-inning run eliminated a save opportunity, it is worth noting that Middleton had begun warming up prior to the run being scored with no sign of presumed closer Blake Parker in the 'pen. The Angels had an off day Thursday, and there are no reports of an injury to Parker, so we have to assume Middleton is the latest name to join the closer carousel that manager Mike Scioscia will likely deploy this year. The 24-year-old has yet to allow a run through six innings, and his high-90's fastball profiles well as a late-inning reliever. Middleton is worth a speculative add even if Scioscia never officially names a closer this season.
More News
-
Angels' Keynan Middleton: Picks up save in mopup duty•
-
Angels' Keynan Middleton: Incorporating more changeups•
-
Angels' Keynan Middleton: Competing for setup role this spring•
-
Angels' Keynan Middleton: Returns from injury•
-
Angels' Keynan Middleton: May not miss time•
-
Angels' Keynan Middleton: Removed with apparent injury•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 3
A couple red-hot Giants hitters top Scott White's list of sleeper for Fantasy Week 3 (April...
-
Week 3 two-start pitcher rankings
More games on the schedule means more two-start possibilities in Fantasy. Scott White ranks...
-
Podcast: Early winners and losers
The White Sox are crushing the ball, some young pitchers are looking like breakout candidates...
-
Add Lucchesi, Chirinos, or Pivetta?
Heath Cummings takes a look at a few under-the-radar starting pitchers who had impressive outings...
-
Prospects Report: Hold Flaherty
We've already gotten a taste of one of the top prospects to stash, but who other than Jack...
-
Analyzing early lineup trends
Chris Towers takes a look around the league at some of the most interesting lineup notes from...