Middleton pitched a scoreless inning while giving up one hit in Friday's 13-9 victory over the Athletics.

While the Angels' eighth-inning run eliminated a save opportunity, it is worth noting that Middleton had begun warming up prior to the run being scored with no sign of presumed closer Blake Parker in the 'pen. The Angels had an off day Thursday, and there are no reports of an injury to Parker, so we have to assume Middleton is the latest name to join the closer carousel that manager Mike Scioscia will likely deploy this year. The 24-year-old has yet to allow a run through six innings, and his high-90's fastball profiles well as a late-inning reliever. Middleton is worth a speculative add even if Scioscia never officially names a closer this season.