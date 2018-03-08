Middleton said he's trying to throw more changeups this season, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

Middleton rarely threw his changeup in 2017, relying mainly on a fastball/slider combination. Incorporating a changeup more will give the reliever another pitch to turn to when his slider isn't working. The flamethrowing righty is competing for a setup role this spring after posting a 3.86 ERA over 58.1 innings last season.