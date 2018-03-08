Angels' Keynan Middleton: Incorporating more changeups
Middleton said he's trying to throw more changeups this season, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.
Middleton rarely threw his changeup in 2017, relying mainly on a fastball/slider combination. Incorporating a changeup more will give the reliever another pitch to turn to when his slider isn't working. The flamethrowing righty is competing for a setup role this spring after posting a 3.86 ERA over 58.1 innings last season.
