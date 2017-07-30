Angels' Keynan Middleton: July struggles continue
Middleton served up a pair of runs in his lone inning of work Saturday. He struck out two in a comeback win over the Blue Jays.
The young reliever showed promise through his first two months of action this season (3.37 ERA over 24 innings), but a rough month of July (seven earned runs in nine appearances) has raised Middleton's ERA to 4.50 on the year. Despite his recent struggles, the 23-year-old has the potential to evolve into one of the Angels' future top arms out of the 'pen due to a fastball that sits in the mid- to high-90s.
