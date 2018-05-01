Angels' Keynan Middleton: Lands on DL with elbow issue
Middleton was placed on the 10-day disabled list Tuesday with right elbow inflammation.
Middleton blew his first save of the season in his most recent outing, so it wouldn't be surprising if he was dealing with the injury at that point. It's unclear how long the issue will keep him on the shelf at the moment. The Angels have yet to announce a stand-in closer with Middleton set to miss time, but Cam Bedrosian appears to be the leading candidate to take over in the ninth inning. Eduardo Paredes was recalled from Triple-A Salt Lake in a corresponding roster move.
