Middleton came in midway through the sixth inning in his most recent appearance Tuesday against the Mariners.

The 26-year-old righty has an impressive 6:1 K:BB in 4.1 innings this season, but he has also given up three runs on 10 hits and two home runs over that span. The closer role is up for grabs with Hansel Robles getting bumped from the ninth inning, but Ty Buttrey, who got the save in Tuesday's game, seems like the top candidate to keep getting save chances.