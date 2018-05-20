Angels' Keynan Middleton: Moved to 60-day DL
Middleton (elbow) was transferred to the 60-day disabled list Sunday.
Middleton's move to the 60-day DL opens up a 40-man roster spot for catcher Jose Briceno to make his way to the major-league roster in replacement of the injured Rene Rivera (knee). Middleton is set to undergo Tommy John surgery and will be sidelined for the foreseeable future.
