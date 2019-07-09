Middleton (elbow) will take his rehab to High-A Inland Empire on Monday.

Middleton started a rehab stint Friday with the Angels' Arizona League affiliate, and he's already proven that he's ready to move up to the next level. The right-hander is coming off of Tommy John surgery that took place in May of 2019, and if all goes according to plan, he could be ready to return to Los Angeles' bullpen within the next few weeks, per Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register.

More News
Our Latest Stories