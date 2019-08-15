Angels' Keynan Middleton: Moving rehab to Triple-A
Middleton (elbow) will resume his rehab assignment with Triple-A Salt Lake on Friday.
Middleton fired a scoreless inning with High-A Inland Empire on Tuesday, so he'll move up to Triple-A following his most recent outing. He's still on the road to recovery from Tommy John surgery.
