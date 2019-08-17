Middleton (elbow) may only require one or two more rehab appearances before being activated, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

The 25-year-old's pitches hit the mid-90s in a rehab appearance Friday, and it appears as though Middleton could be close to a return from his injury. The right-hander has not seen major-league action since undergoing Tommy John surgery in May 2018.

