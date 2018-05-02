Angels' Keynan Middleton: Not concerned about elbow
Middleton does not think his elbow injury is serious, Jeff Fletcher of the Orange County Register reports. "Not concerned at all," Middleton said after being placed on the DL on Tuesday.
Middleton revealed that the elbow began bothering him last week in Houston, and it got worse Friday, prompting a trip to the trainer's room. The right-hander claims that he hasn't felt anything since then and said that he hopes to return to the team once his 10 days are up. Cam Bedrosian got the first save chance in Middleton's absence Tuesday, but he squandered the opportunity, allowing two runs on three hits. Hard-throwing rookie Justin Anderson (98.1 mph average fastball) has been rumored as a potential interim replacement for Middleton in the ninth inning.
More News
-
Angels' Keynan Middleton: Lands on DL with elbow issue•
-
Angels' Keynan Middleton: Blows first save of 2018•
-
Angels' Keynan Middleton: Closes sixth save against Houston•
-
Angels' Keynan Middleton: Records four-out save•
-
Angels' Keynan Middleton: Records save Saturday•
-
Angels' Keynan Middleton: Notches third save Friday•
-
H2H Top-200 Rankings
Our Fantasy expert gives his top-200 for the rest of the season in H2H points leagues.
-
Waivers: Hold Soroka, add Ross
Heath Cummings looks at Mike Soroka's stashability and asks why Delino DeShields is still...
-
Waivers: Dodger opportunies
Corey Seager's season-ending injury also provides opportunity with the Dodgers, most of all...
-
Podcast: Seager, Monday stars
Need a Corey Seager replacement? Confused by A.J. Pollock’s home runs? Concerned about Jake...
-
Nick Kingham, Caleb Smith might be legit
Nick Kingham and Caleb Smith weren't exactly prized commodities coming into the season, but...
-
Seager injury tests SS depth
Corey Seager needs Tommy John surgery, which is of course a big blow to his Fantasy owners....