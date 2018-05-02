Middleton does not think his elbow injury is serious, Jeff Fletcher of the Orange County Register reports. "Not concerned at all," Middleton said after being placed on the DL on Tuesday.

Middleton revealed that the elbow began bothering him last week in Houston, and it got worse Friday, prompting a trip to the trainer's room. The right-hander claims that he hasn't felt anything since then and said that he hopes to return to the team once his 10 days are up. Cam Bedrosian got the first save chance in Middleton's absence Tuesday, but he squandered the opportunity, allowing two runs on three hits. Hard-throwing rookie Justin Anderson (98.1 mph average fastball) has been rumored as a potential interim replacement for Middleton in the ninth inning.