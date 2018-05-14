Middleton (elbow) is not on the lineup card Monday, indicating he is likely headed to the disabled list, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

Middleton's absence from the lineup card comes after he exited Sunday's game against the Twins with right elbow discomfort. The 24-year-old recently spent two weeks on the shelf with elbow inflammation. He was scheduled to undergo an MRI on Monday, but the results remain unknown at this point. Felix Pena was recalled from Triple-A Salt Lake in a corresponding roster move.