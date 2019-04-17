Middleton (elbow) is scheduled to start facing hitters in mid-May, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

Middleton resumed throwing off a mound in late March so he seems to be progressing well 11 months removed from Tommy John surgery. The 25-year-old should rejoin the Angels' bullpen when healthy, though he's unlikely to be ready to return until midway through the season.

