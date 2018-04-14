Middleton allowed a hit and a walk in a scoreless ninth inning Friday to record his third save of the season in Friday's 5-4 win over the Royals.

He was far from sharp, throwing only five of 13 pitches for strikes, but his baserunners were erased by a double play and a caught stealing to snuff out any chance of a KC comeback. The closer job for the Angels appears to be Middleton's for now, but his 1.04 ERA seems more than a little lucky given his 7:4 K:BB through 8.2 innings.