Angels' Keynan Middleton: Picks up five-out save Wednesday
Middleton notched his second save of the season in Wednesday's 7-2 win over the Rangers, giving up one run on two hits and a walk over 1.2 innings while striking out three.
He entered the game in the eighth inning with a four-run lead and the tying runner on deck, but Middleton was able to quickly retire Nomar Mazara and Joey Gallo to escape the jam, then stuck around after the Angels added some insurance runs in the top of the ninth. Blake Parker did not pitch at all in the game, leaving open the question of what manager Mike Scioscia would have done with a traditional save situation in the bottom of the ninth. Middleton threw 37 pitches in the outing, so he may not be available Thursday in Kansas City for the first game of a four-game set.
