Angels' Keynan Middleton: Picks up save in cleanup duty
Middleton recorded the final two outs of the ninth inning Sunday against the Athletics for his first save.
Middleton came on to replace Blake Parker, who allowed three baserunners and recorded just one out in a non-save situation. So far, there's no reason to believe Parker's closer's job is in jeopardy, but Parker also allowed a run in his only other appearance, a converted save Friday against the Athletics in which he allowed two hits and a walk. Middleton will be a name to watch in the Angels bullpen if Parker's struggles continue.
