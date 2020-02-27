Angels' Keynan Middleton: Pleased with velocity in debut
Middleton indicated that he was "happy with" his velocity following his first spring-training appearance Tuesday, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.
Though the reliever gave up a solo home run to Reds shortstop Jose Garcia, Middleton was pleased with his performance as a whole. While Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports that there were no public radar gun readings from the outing, Middleton suggested that his fastball speed met his expectations. That likely means it was closer to the 96.0 mph mark he averaged in 2018 than the 94.1 mph average velocity he posted last season.
More News
-
Angels' Keynan Middleton: Avoids arbitration•
-
Angels' Keynan Middleton: Allows one hit in return to mound•
-
Angels' Keynan Middleton: Activated from IL•
-
Angels' Keynan Middleton: Could be activated this week•
-
Angels' Keynan Middleton: Another rehab appearance on tap•
-
Angels' Keynan Middleton: Nearing return•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Stanton injury: How low does he go?
Giancarlo Stanton's latest injury could send his ADP tumbling, but it could also make him an...
-
Fantasy Baseball busts, picks, top sims
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-avoid Fantasy baseball...
-
Ranking bounce-back candidates
Looking deeper at track records can reveal big potential Fantasy value for players like these...
-
ADP Review: 12 underrated players
Who are the most underdrafted players in Fantasy Baseball, according to ADP? Scott White's...
-
Fantasy baseball busts, breakouts, picks
SportsLine simulated the entire MLB season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy Baseball sleepers,...
-
Severino replacement options
Luis Severino's diagnosis is a major blow to the Yankees and a Fantasy landscape already short...