Middleton indicated that he was "happy with" his velocity following his first spring-training appearance Tuesday, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

Though the reliever gave up a solo home run to Reds shortstop Jose Garcia, Middleton was pleased with his performance as a whole. While Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports that there were no public radar gun readings from the outing, Middleton suggested that his fastball speed met his expectations. That likely means it was closer to the 96.0 mph mark he averaged in 2018 than the 94.1 mph average velocity he posted last season.