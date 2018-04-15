Middleton pitched a clean ninth inning to record his fourth save of the season Saturday against the Royals.

Middleton recorded his third save in four days, making it clear he has moved into the closer's role for the Angels for the time being. His command had been shaky in the previous two opportunities, though Saturday he threw nine of his 11 pitches for strikes. Middleton hasn't inspired a lot of confidence in the way he's recorded his save opportunities, but he is now 4-for-4 on the season.