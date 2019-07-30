Middleton (elbow) was cleared to resume a throwing program Monday, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Middleton was returned from his rehab assignment 10 days ago due to mild ulnar neuritis, though the Angels' medical staff has given him the green light to resume throwing. The team has yet to reveal a timetable for the right-hander's return, though they'll likely exercise caution given Middleton's recent setback. He underwent Tommy John surgery in May of 2018.

