Angels' Keynan Middleton: Returns to mound work
Middleton (elbow) returned to throwing off a mound Friday, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.
It's the first time Middleton has done so since undergoing Tommy John surgery last May, so it's a significant step towards his return. The 25-year-old is planning to return midway through the season, but still has a long way to go in his recovery as he gets into the meat of his throwing program.
More News
-
Angels' Keynan Middleton: Heads to injured list•
-
Angels' Keynan Middleton: Still eyeing mid-season return•
-
Angels' Keynan Middleton: Undergoes successful surgery•
-
Angels' Keynan Middleton: Moved to 60-day DL•
-
Angels' Keynan Middleton: Tommy John surgery recommended•
-
Angels' Keynan Middleton: Headed to DL with damaged UCL•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
12-team Rotisserie mock draft
Wonder how to value spring standouts like Pete Alonso, Chris Paddack, Ryan McMahon and Brandon...
-
Reviewing the Top 150 in ADP
Heading into a huge weekend for Fantasy drafts, Scott White and Adam Aizer break down draft...
-
Spring Notes: Changing Brew
The Brewers have bad news about their closer but good news about their starting rotation. Meanwhile,...
-
What would first-round busts look like?
Even Mike Trout comes with risk attached. Mookie Betts, too. Here are the top picks rated in...
-
Fantasy Baseball: sleepers, top rankings
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Priority players; rankings updates
Heading into a huge weekend of Fantasy drafts, Scott White and Adam Aizer talk spring news...