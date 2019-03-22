Middleton (elbow) returned to throwing off a mound Friday, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

It's the first time Middleton has done so since undergoing Tommy John surgery last May, so it's a significant step towards his return. The 25-year-old is planning to return midway through the season, but still has a long way to go in his recovery as he gets into the meat of his throwing program.

