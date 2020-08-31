Middleton was optioned to the Angels' alternate training site Monday.
He has a 5.91 ERA, 1.31 WHIP and 8:5 K:BB over his last 10.2 innings and failed to step up when the Angels had an internal competition for the closer role. Jaime Barria and Cam Bedrosian were added to the active bullpen.
