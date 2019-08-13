Middleton will pitch one inning in a rehab appearance with Inland Empire on Tuesday, J.P. Hoornstra of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.

Middleton made his first appearance in his latest rehab stint Saturday, throwing 19 pitches (10 strikes) and allowing two walks while striking out a pair. He mixed an assortment of pitches, with his fastball topping out at 95 mph. Middleton last pitched in the majors in May 2018 and has suffered a series of setbacks in his attempt to return, the latest of which was diagnosed as mild ulnar neuritis in mid-July.