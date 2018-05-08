Middleton (elbow) will begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Salt Lake on Tuesday, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

This is a big step forward, as the young righty was placed on the disabled list just a week ago. It truly seems as if his elbow inflammation is not something to be concerned about. Fletcher reports that the Angels expect Middleton to return later this week, so a return Thursday when the Angels get back to southern California seems like a reasonable time to anticipate Middleton getting back to closing games.