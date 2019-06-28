Angels' Keynan Middleton: Set to face hitters
Middleton (elbow) is set to face live hitters Friday, Maria Torres of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Middleton will face live hitters for the first time since undergoing Tommy John surgery in May of 2018. The 25-year-old will then have to wait another three weeks prior to being activated off the injured list, meaning his return will come after the All-Star break.
