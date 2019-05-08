Angels' Keynan Middleton: Suffers minor setback
Middleton (elbow) has resumed throwing, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.
Middleton recently suffered a setback while working his way back from Tommy John surgery that he underwent in May of 2018, but he's been cleared to resume throwing after taking a week off to rest and recover. Assuming he continues to progress without any setbacks, Middleton is expected to rejoin the Angels at the end of June or beginning of July.
