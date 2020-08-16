Middleton (0-1) was tagged with the loss Saturday against the Dodgers. He gave up an unearned run in the lone inning he pitched.

Middleton pitched in the 10th for the Angels and saw how Chris Taylor, who started the inning in second base and later stole third, crossed home plate on a sac fly from Max Muncy. Middleton has now allowed runs in five of his last seven appearances, posting a 1.50 WHIP during that span.