Angels' Keynan Middleton: Toils through rough spring
Middleton allowed four runs on five hits and two walks while striking out six in five Cactus League innings.
Middleton was knocked around for four solo home runs to account for all four runs scored against him in Cactus League play. On a more positive note, the right-hander was reportedly throwing harder this spring after averaging 94.1 mph on his fastball last season -- a significant dropoff from the 96.0 mark he posted in 2018 prior to undergoing Tommy John surgery. The Angels are counting on Middleton to play an important role in their bullpen this season, but he threw only 7.2 big-league innings last year, so it remains to be seen whether he can get back to the level he was at prior to the surgery.
