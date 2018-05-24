Middleton underwent successful Tommy John surgery Tuesday, Maria Guardado of MLB.com reports.

Middleton, who compiled a 2.04 ERA across 17.2 innings prior to suffering the season-ending injury, will now begin a lengthy recovery process that will keep him sidelined until summer of 2019. Blake Parker, Justin Anderson and Jim Johnson are all options to see save chances for the Angels with Middleton done for the season.

