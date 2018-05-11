Angels' Keynan Middleton: Works eighth inning Thursday
Middleton allowed one hit and two walks in a scoreless eighth inning against the Twins on Thursday.
He didn't immediately slot into the closer role upon his return from the DL, instead working the eighth before Jim Johnson closed things out for the Angels. Middleton faced the Twins' Nos. 9-4 hitters while Johnson faced Nos. 5-8 in the order -- similarly high-leverage spots. This situation is a bit murky, but it seems likely that Middleton will regain the job so long as he finds his fastball command and avoids any further issues with the elbow.
