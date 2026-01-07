Angels general manager Perry Minasian said Wednesday during a conference call announcing the signing of Yates that the reliever will have to earn closing opportunities, Taylor Blake Ward of The Sporting Tribune reports.

Minasian did point out multiple times that Yates' closer experience -- as well as a past relationship with pitching coach Mike Maddux -- were important factors in the Angels giving the veteran hurler a one-year, $5 million contract. The Angels also added former closer Jordan Romano this offseason and have Ben Joyce (shoulder) and Robert Stephenson (elbow) coming back from injury. All four relievers are candidates for saves, and Minasian noted that the decision as to who will close games will be up to manager Kurt Suzuki.