Angels' Kirby Yates: Third loss of season

Yates (0-3) was tagged with the loss Friday against the A's after allowing an unearned run and issuing a walk over one-third of an inning. He didn't strike out anyone and also hit a batter.

Yates entered the game in the 10th inning after the Angels wasted a two-run lead in the ninth, and the veteran right-hander didn't look good. He walked Henry Bolte and hit Zack Gelof, loading the bases before departing the game, and the A's ended up winning the game on a bases-loaded walk from Nick Kurtz. Yates has gone 1-for-3 in save chances this season and has given up runs in four of his last eight outings (6.1 innings), posting a 4.26 ERA and 1.26 WHIP over that stretch.