Medeiros signed a minor-league contract with the Angels on Tuesday.
A 2014 first-round pick of the Brewers, Medeiros boasts a lively arsenal, but command and control has been an issue at nearly all of his stops in the professional ranks and has resulted in a slow climb up the minor-league ladder. The 25-year-old lefty will now be on the move to his third different organization, after he had spent the past three years in the White Sox system. The Angels will likely assign him to either Double-A Rocket City or Triple-A Salt Lake to work as a reliever.