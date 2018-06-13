Calhoun (oblique) will start a rehab assignment with Triple-A Salt Lake on Wednesday, Jeff Fletcher of the Southern California News Group reports.

Calhoun appears to be nearing in on a return to the big leagues after resuming baseball activities this past weekend. It's expected that the outfielder will require multiple games at the Triple-A level, but there's a solid chance that he will be activated from the 10-day DL and in the lineup against Oakland at some point this weekend.

