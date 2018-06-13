Angels' Kole Calhoun: Begins rehab assignment
Calhoun (oblique) will start a rehab assignment with Triple-A Salt Lake on Wednesday, Jeff Fletcher of the Southern California News Group reports.
Calhoun appears to be nearing in on a return to the big leagues after resuming baseball activities this past weekend. It's expected that the outfielder will require multiple games at the Triple-A level, but there's a solid chance that he will be activated from the 10-day DL and in the lineup against Oakland at some point this weekend.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Replacing Miggy
Heath Cummings has two replacements for Miguel Cabrera and says John Hicks is a must-start...
-
Martinez elevating his game
Jose Martinez has always had the tools. Now, he's putting them to use, Chris Towers says.
-
Podcast: Players who can carry your team
If you’re looking to turn your season around, we’ve got a list of players that can help you...
-
Waivers: Adames, Mejia get the call
Top prospects worth getting excited about? We've got two for you to check out.
-
Can you trust these six starters?
Sometimes good pitchers get so far off track that you're just not sure you can trust them anymore....
-
These four hitters are really this good
Generally after a player puts together a hot streak, his numbers are due for a correction,...