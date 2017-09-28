Angels' Kole Calhoun: Cranks three-run homer in loss

Calhoun went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run in Wednesday's 6-4 loss to the White Sox.

Calhoun broke out of his lengthy power drought, delivering his first long ball since Aug. 26. The big day at the plate should pique fantasy owners' interest, but the veteran outfielder was already trending upwards -- literally -- since being moved into the leadoff spot Sunday. The Halos are one of a handful of teams who have four games left on the schedule, giving Calhoun a slight edge over similar assets who may have Thursday off.